How BJP Performed in Assembly Elections Since the Big Sweep in UP

According to the latest leads, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed halfway mark as per EC trends for 238 of 243 seats, leading in 125 seats, in the Bihar Assembly polls. The Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan is ahead in 110 seats.

If this results in a victory, it will be the first big electoral victory for the BJP-led NDA after the landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh. The performance of the party in various elections has been below par, and in two states, they had formed governments by allegedly engineering resignations of opposition MLAs.

Here is a look at the BJP-led NDA’s performance in major state Assembly elections since the big sweep in Uttar Pradesh.