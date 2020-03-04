How BJP is Emulating Op Lotus From Karnataka in Madhya Pradesh

In a drastic political development in the state of Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday, 2 March, said BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were trying to lure Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs by offering Rs 25-35 crore.

The BJP has denied these allegations, but it has caused an unrest in political circles. The entire episode is looked at as a repetition of the political drama that unfolded in Karnataka during 2019 that led to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government.

“Operation Lotus” is the term used for the strategy used the BJP to form a government if the they don’t have enough numbers to prove majority. The term is now being used in the context of Madhya Pradesh. So, here is how “Operation Lotus” works and how it can be used in Madhya Pradesh by the BJP.