How BJP is Emulating Op Lotus From Karnataka in Madhya Pradesh
In a drastic political development in the state of Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday, 2 March, said BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were trying to lure Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs by offering Rs 25-35 crore.
The BJP has denied these allegations, but it has caused an unrest in political circles. The entire episode is looked at as a repetition of the political drama that unfolded in Karnataka during 2019 that led to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government.
“Operation Lotus” is the term used for the strategy used the BJP to form a government if the they don’t have enough numbers to prove majority. The term is now being used in the context of Madhya Pradesh. So, here is how “Operation Lotus” works and how it can be used in Madhya Pradesh by the BJP.
Operation Lotus: The Strategy
Operation Lotus refers to a BJP strategy to come to power in states where it doesn't have enough seats to form the government, by either buying out or “influencing" Opposition MLAs. How do they do this?
To give an example, in 2019, the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka had 118 seats in the Karnataka Assembly. The BJP, along with two independents, held 106 seats. In Karnataka, the Assembly has 224 seats and to form the government, a party or a coalition needs 113 seats.
But then the BJP convinced 17 coalition MLAs to resign. This resulted in Karnataka Assembly’s total strength falling from 224 to 207 and the halfway mark to form the government became 104. The BJP called for a trust vote and toppled the government.
The Numbers Game in Madhya Pradesh
The total strength of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is 230 and any party or coalition requires 116 seats to form a government.
The Congress has 114 legislators. The party is also supported by one MLA from the Samajwadi Party (SP), two from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and four Independents. This takes the Congress’ total number to 121.
So What is the Crisis in MP?
According to a report in India Today, Congress leader and state finance minister Tarun Bhanot alleged that eight MLAs were being held by the BJP at the Gurugram hotel. Out of these eight MLAs, four are said to be from the Congress, two from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one from Samajwadi Party (SP) and one Independent. According to the report, BJP leader Narottam Mishra was also seen outside the hotel. The Congress claims they are in touch with six of these eight MLAs.
Talking to ANI, Narottam Mishra said: “MLAs do keep in touch with me, Congress MLAs are not able to get their work done, it increases discontentment as they are answerable to the people. 15-20 MLAs are in our contact.”
The Congress has breathing space at present as only eight MLAs are said to be in touch with the BJP. However, if the number increases to 14 in the coming days, the stability of the government will be threatened.
