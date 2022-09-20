Housing Society Wall Collapses in Noida, At Least Four Dead
The incident took place at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21, said officials.
A part of the boundary wall of a housing society in Noida collapsed on Tuesday morning, 20 September. At least four people have died and twelve people were pulled out from the rubble, the police said.
Noida District Magistrate (DM) Suhas LY told ANI that a rescue operation is underway and details of the injured persons are being ascertained.
The Noida DM further added that the Noida Authority had given a contract for drainage repair work near Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21 and that the wall collapsed while labourers were pulling out bricks.
"Rescue and relief measures have been launched. Fire department personnel and police including senior officers, are at the spot," a police official told PTI.
(This is a developing story and it will be updated with more details.)
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
