Landslips Hit Kerala's Pathanamthitta, Kottayam: A House, Vehicles Washed Away

The IMD has issued five yellow warnings for Sunday, October 24, in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Wayanad. It’s green for the rest of the districts. In four of these districts – Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, and Wayanad – orange warnings have been issued for 26 October.

It has also been informed that the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam has reached 136 feet. The maximum limit is 142 feet.

(This was first published on The News Minute. It has been republished with permission.)