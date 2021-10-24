ADVERTISEMENT

Landslips Hit Kerala's Pathanamthitta, Kottayam: A House, Vehicles Washed Away

The landslips took place a week after unexpected landslides in Kottayam and Idukki took the lives of 42 people.

The News Minute
Published
India
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Landslips have been reported in parts of Pathanamthitta and Kottayam on Saturday. Image used for representational purpose only.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Landslips have been reported in parts of Pathanamthitta and Kottayam on Saturday, 23 October, a week after unexpected landslides occurred in parts of Kottayam and Idukki last week, taking away 42 lives and destroying houses. There were also reports that a house was destroyed and vehicles washed away in heavy rain. No casualties have been reported.

At least three landslips occurred on Saturday, at Kurumanmuzhi near Ranni, Asambani in Mundakkayam, and the Sabarimala forest, reports The Hindu. The Angamoozhy-Kottamonpara bridge went under water. In Pathanamthitta, the landslips were reported in the forests near Seethathodu and Angamoozhy, says OnManorama. Angamoozhy town was submerged in water.
Also Read

Kerala Flash Floods: Localised Phenomenon or Another Climate Change Warning?

Kerala Flash Floods: Localised Phenomenon or Another Climate Change Warning?
ADVERTISEMENT

Water rose in the Manimalayar river in Kottayam again this time, after the rains. Last Saturday's rains had washed away houses of families living on the banks of Manimalayar. Mundakkayam, which reeled under the force of rain last week, was inundated again this Saturday.

Rains began to fall incessantly by Saturday afternoon, prompting the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue orange warnings and forecast heavy rainfall for the night. Orange warnings were given to Ernakulam and Idukki and yellow to the rest of the districts late Saturday.
Also Read

Kerala Floods: Rain Submerged My House in Kottayam, You Could Only See the Roof

Kerala Floods: Rain Submerged My House in Kottayam, You Could Only See the Roof

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) gave out several warnings of thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty wind in many parts of the state. Cyclonic circulation is likely to bring more rain on Sunday, the KSDMA said.

Also Read

Kerala Couple Braves Flood to Reach Wedding Venue in a Cooking Vessel

Kerala Couple Braves Flood to Reach Wedding Venue in a Cooking Vessel

The IMD has issued five yellow warnings for Sunday, October 24, in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Wayanad. It’s green for the rest of the districts. In four of these districts – Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, and Wayanad – orange warnings have been issued for 26 October.

It has also been informed that the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam has reached 136 feet. The maximum limit is 142 feet.

(This was first published on The News Minute. It has been republished with permission.)

Also Read

Kerala Never Sent Utilisation Certificates for Flood Funds: Report

Kerala Never Sent Utilisation Certificates for Flood Funds: Report
ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT