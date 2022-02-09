Hours-Long Power Outage Hits Pune City, Neighbouring Town
The blackout was caused by a technical glitch in the 400 KV lines that provide supply to key substations.
A power outage caused by a technical glitch struck Maharashtra's Pune city and the neighbouring town of Pimpri Chinchwad early on Wednesday morning, 9 February.
An official from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) stated that all parts of the city, except Shivajinagar and Kothrud, have had no electricity since 6 am, news agency PTI reported.
According to the official, efforts to restore the power supply were being undertaken in the city. "A technical team of the power company is working on a war-footing to restore the power supply," the official said, as per PTI.
The technical fault occurred in the 400 KV lines that provide high-pressure power supply to key substations in the areas of Chakan and Lonikand as per the power utility. The glitch may have been caused by fog and dew.
By 11 am, the power was restored in some parts of the city, India Today reported. As per the report, water supply, traffic management, and other services were disrupted due to the power outage.
(With inputs from PTI and India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.