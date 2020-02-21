72 Hrs Before Trump Lands, SJM Warns Against ‘Non-Veg’ Milk Import

Barely 72 hours before US President Donald Trump lands in India, the RSS' economic arm on Friday, 21 February, warned Modi government against promising of any trade deal that allows the US to eat into India's over Rs 10,000 billion dairy business.

Before you jump to conclusions that the opposition is to protect the domestic dairy interest alone, think again. The Swadeshi Jagran Manch has brought in a religious angle to it.

Its Co-Convenor Ashwani Mahajan said: "Milk is a vegetarian diet in India. Demand of US administration is that India should remove the condition that only the milk of vegetarian cows be imported from US. Since, in the US, cows are fed with blood and meat, and import of milk from such cows is prohibited in India."

"US needs to understand that this demand of US is not only unjust, it can't be accepted also due to religious reasons."