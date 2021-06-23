‘Hope Talks Initiated by PM Modi Not Just a Photo Op’: J&K Parties

Nearly two years after the abrogation of Article 370, that stripped Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) of its statehood and divided it into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, the Valley has seldom seen major political activity.

With most former chief ministers and political leaders under house arrest until recently, the Centre has now initiated dialogue with major political parties and stakeholders, with a meeting scheduled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 24 June.

However, the agenda of the meeting still remains unclear. While many have predicted it to be the much-awaited delimitation process, many are calling it a "photo op" by PM Modi in order to garner local support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the backdrop of international pressure and Chinese incursion.