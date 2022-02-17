'Hope India Will Treat All Foreign Investors in Fair Manner': China on Apps Ban

Days after India issued an order to ban numerous Chinese apps, China on Thursday, 17 February, raised concerns over the prohibition, expressing its hope that India would treat all foreign investors in a transparent and fair manner.

"We hope India can take concrete measures to maintain the sound development momentum of bilateral economic and trade cooperation," Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Feng added that India should treat all foreign investors, including Chinese firms, in a transparent and non-discriminatory manner.