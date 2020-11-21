COVID-19: Hong Kong Bans Air India Flights From Delhi Till 3 Dec

Hong Kong on Friday banned Air India flights from Delhi till 3 December after a few passengers, upon arrival of a flight, were found positive for the coronavirus infection at the Hong Kong Airport, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

In order to be allowed entry in Hong Kong, passengers from India have to carry a coronavirus-negative certificate from a test done within 72 hours prior to the scheduled time of departure.

According to city state government’s rules, all international passengers are also required to undergo a COVID-19 test on arrival at the airport,