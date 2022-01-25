106 People in Delhi – Mostly Homeless – Died Due to Cold in January, Claims NGO

The report prepared by the CHD claims that 106 people have died between 1 January and 19 January due to cold conditions.

"Amid the cold weather in Delhi, 106 people, including 96 men and nine women, have died in Delhi till 19 January," the NGO said in its report.

North Delhi district recorded the maximum number of deaths (33), according to the report. Meanwhile, Northwest Delhi recorded 13 fatalities, Southwest and Central Delhi reported nine deaths each, and West Delhi and New Delhi reported eight deaths each.

"These are homeless people who spend their nights out in the open, on the roadside, or outside shops. Most of the deaths occurred due to the cold conditions this month," Aledia said.