MHA Signs Peace Pact With Bodo Militant Group NDFB
Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo: Reuters)

MHA Signs Peace Pact With Bodo Militant Group NDFB

The Quint
India
  • The Ministry of Home Affairs signed a peace pact with Bodo militant group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, 27 January, news agency ANI reported.
  • The pact was signed by the Union signatory to Bodo peace pact.
  • A 12-hour Assam bandh was also called by various non-Bodo organisations in protest against the Centre's move to sign a peace accord with different Bodo stakeholders.
Loading...

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...