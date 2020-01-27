MHA Signs Peace Pact With Bodo Militant Group NDFB
- The Ministry of Home Affairs signed a peace pact with Bodo militant group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, 27 January, news agency ANI reported.
- The pact was signed by the Union signatory to Bodo peace pact.
- A 12-hour Assam bandh was also called by various non-Bodo organisations in protest against the Centre's move to sign a peace accord with different Bodo stakeholders.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
