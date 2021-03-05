OCI Members Need Permit For Tablighi, Journalistic Activities: MHA

The OCI cardholders will also have to inform the FRRO if there is a change in address. OCI will be given parity with Indian nationals in case of tariffs in domestic air travel and in entry fees for national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, national monuments, historical sites and museums in India.

In its guidelines in August 2020, the Home Ministry had said only those OCI cardholders will be allowed entry who belong to countries with which transport air bubble arrangements have been finalised by the civil aviation ministry.