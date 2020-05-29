With the fourth phase of the lockdown scheduled to come to an end after 31 May, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, 28 May, dialled up all the chief ministers, asking them about the future of lockdown, sources said.Shah wanted to know whether the lockdown should be further extended or not. He heard the apprehensions of different states about further opening up the economy.States like West Bengal were initially apprehensive about migrants reaching the state on a large-scale when ‘shramik’ trains were started. Haryana on Thursday once again sealed its borders with Delhi. Sources said Shah listened to their views and will convey their inputs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Before completion of each lockdown, there has generally been at least one video conference of the prime minister with all state chief ministers. So far, this time around, there have been no such announcements.‘Back to Basics’- a Refresher on Preparing for Life Post LockdownThe fourth phase of the lockdown ends on 31 May.When lockdown 4.0 kicked in, the Home Ministry, while granting significant relaxations across the board, had said, "A limited number of activities will continue to remain prohibited throughout the country. These include all domestic and international air travel of passengers."However, halfway through, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri surprised everyone by conditionally restarting domestic flight operations.Now, the question that confronts both the states and the Centre is "What's next?"The nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus imposed from 25 March was to end after 21 days on 14 April. However, it was extended to 3 May, then to 17 May and subsequently till 31 May.Lockdown Opening: Who Wants ‘Flying Hospitals’, ‘Jails For Shops’? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.