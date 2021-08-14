Second Test, Day Three: Fans Throw Bottle Corks at KL Rahul

Fans threw bottle corks at India opener KL Rahul during the first session's play on the third day of the second Test at Lord's on Saturday.

Pictures of Rahul standing close to the boundary line and surrounded by bottle corks on the field emerged on social media as the first session drew to a close.

According to reports coming in from Lord's, the Indian players have complained to the umpires about the crowd's behavior.

Skipper Virat Kohli was seen in a video clip asking Rahul to throw the corks back to the crowd.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is, however, yet to confirm the incident.