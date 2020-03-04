Centre Pulls up WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter Over Delhi Violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs pulled up social media and personal messaging platforms at a meeting on Tuesday for not taking down objectionable content and pulling down videos flagged by the police, The Hindu reported.

According to the report, the representatives of the tech giants present at the meeting were also warned of legal action for failure to comply with request for information from law enforcement agencies.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai had also informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that “a close watch was being kept on social media platforms which may disseminate rumours and unfounded propaganda.”

At least 45 people have died and over two hundred injured in the communal violence in northeast Delhi on 24-25 February.