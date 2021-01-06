Hockey Player Kidnapped in Hyd, Ex-TDP Min Bhuma Akhila Priya Held

The police said that in connection with the case, two people, former TDP Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and her husband Bhargav, have been taken into custody along with some others. The former Allagadda legislator was reportedly picked up from her Kukatpally home in Hyderabad and is being questioned by the police. According to the police, the incident may have been over a land dispute.

According to the complainant, the henchmen who carried out ‘kidnap’ were known to the former minister. The hockey player and his relatives were dropped off by the kidnappers at 3 am at Kokapet in Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road, the complainant, advocate Pratap Kumar and the victims’ elder brother told TNM. After the incident, Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha and Minister Srivinas Goud visited the family.