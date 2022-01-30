"Hitlershahi": Mukesh Sahani Slams NDA After Seat Refusal in Bihar MLC Polls

Calling it "Hitlershahi”, National President of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, Mukesh Sahani on Sunday, 30 January slammed NDA alliance parties who did not give his party a seat for contesting in the MLC election to be held later in March-April this year.

“The govt in Bihar stands because of Manjhi-Sahani. JDU-BJP think they're very powerful and have taken right decision. This is like 'Hitlershahi'. We've decided to contest on all 24 seats on our own,” reported ANI, quoting Sahani.

On 29 January, the JD(U) and BJP agreed on a seat-sharing formula for the upcoming MLC polls in which the latter will contest on 13 seats and the former will contest on 11 seats. One of the BJP seats has been given to Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) led by Pashupati Kumar Paras.