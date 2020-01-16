Hitler, Mussolini Were ‘Products of Democracy,’ Says Ram Madhav
BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday, 16 January, said that Hitler and Mussolini were "products of democracy" and added that democracies mature over time.
In an apparent swipe at opposition parties over protests against the amended citizenship law, Madhav said that those who lost in "democratic process" converted the "streets into democratic forum" and indulged in violence.
He noted that the latest amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955, is for refugees who arrived in India by 31 December 2014.
Participating in a panel discussion in the Raisina Dialogue, Madhav made these remarks while responding to questions from the audience about the protests. He was also asked by a member of audience if India was moving towards "undemocratic democracy".
Madhav Takes a Dig at the Opposition
Madhav said India has a vibrant and good Constitution, and "we are all wedded to it". He added that Indian democracy will only progress further and mature.
Referring to protests, some of which were marred by violence, he took a dig at opposition parties without naming them.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in the "most democratic manner" after thorough discussion in Parliament, the BJP leader asserted and stated that the government responded to criticism during debate.
"The government is duty-bound to respond to criticism sans violence," Madhav said, adding those who have a different view should use the right forum in the right manner.
Madhav on Democracy
During the panel discussion, Madhav said for a democracy to succeed it has to truly represent people and a particular culture has to be nurtured in the society.
Democracy also needs many institutions in place to succeed, Madhav said, adding that in India "democratic institutions for millennia at the societal level have nurtured democratic spirit".
Madhav said India has always promoted democratic values in the region and supported people's right to uphold democratic values. He, however, added that democracy should not be used as a "political stick or political weapon" to use against any particular country.
