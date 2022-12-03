Hit by Train, Kanpur Veggie Vendor Loses Both Legs in Anti-Encroachment Drive

A vegetable vendor in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday, 1 December lost both his legs after being run over by a train when he was collecting his belongings allegedly thrown on the tracks by the police during an anti-enrochment drive.

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced. The victim is seen laying on the tracks, asking for help, as police and onlookers try to rescue him.

The incident happened in Kanpur's Kalyanpur area. An eyewitness claimed that the victim went to the tracks to pick up his belongings and his weighing scale, allegedly thrown by the police on railway tracks. This is when he was run over by an incoming train.

Locals claimed that the Indira Nagar police station in-charge, Shadab Khan, and head constable Rakesh Kumar chased the street vendors off GT Road.