'Historic': Assam, Manipur, Nagaland CMs Welcome Centre's Decision on AFSPA
Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah had taken to social media to announce the Centre's decision.
The Chief Ministers (CM) of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur on Thursday, 31 March, lauded the Centre's move to reduce "disturbed areas" under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the said states.
Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah had taken to social media to announce the Centre's decision. However, a home ministry spokesperson said the decision does not mean that AFSPA has been completely withdrawn from the three states but will continue to be in force in some areas of the said states, PTI reported.
Welcoming the move, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and said:
"I wholeheartedly welcome the decision of PM Modi to withdraw AFSPA from all areas of Assam barring nine districts & 1 sub-division. I also convey our deep gratitude to HM Shah for this bold decision. Now around 60% of State's area will be free from AFSPA's purview."
"AFSPA has been in force since 1990 & this move marks the beginning of a new chapter in Assam's future. It is a testimony to the significant improvement in law & order in the State. With peace getting primacy, North East is now on a new trajectory of growth and development," he added. Sarma also thanked the people of Assam for believing in peace.
Meanwhile, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio called it "a significant development towards bringing stability, security & prosperity to the North East region".
Manipur CM N Biren, too, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"This historic decision is a result of the robust development and improved security situation under various initiatives taken up by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji in the North East. This decision will lead to a new era of peace, prosperity and development in Manipur yet again," he tweeted.
Union Minister and former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal also called it a very welcome decision.
"The leadership of PM Narendra Modi has brought a new era of peace, progress & security to the North East. Reduction in areas under AFSPA will further create a conducive environment for fast-paced growth in the region," he tweeted.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also called the reduction of AFSPA area in the Northeast a historic decision.
"Andhra Pradesh had removed AFSPA long back except in 3 districts. This decision shows that the era of peace has arrived in the Northeast. This decision shows the commitment of our government. Peace and Development are two parallel tracks. Peace cannot prevail without development and vice versa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focussed on peace and development for the entire Northeast," he told ANI.
Meanwhile, Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin said:
"Welcome step by Centre. Their continuous effort to bring peace in Northeast has finally succeeded. In Assam, CM Sarma has done a lot to reduce tension & most of the organisations have laid down arms. I think it's the biggest success to bring peace to the Northeast."
About AFSPA
The AFSPA has been in force in the three states for decades, aiming to assist the armed forces in tackling insurgency.
The AFSPA allows for armed forces to be conferred with sweeping powers to operate in areas designated as 'disturbed' and grants them immunity from prosecution without centre's sanction.
It has faced resistance from several quarters ever since it was implemented in areas designated as 'disturbed'. There have been protests and demands for its complete withdrawal from the Northeast as well as Jammu & Kashmir.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.