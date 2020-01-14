‘Hire Me as Advisor on Socio-Political Issues’: Ramdev to Deepika

Yoga guru Ramdev on Monday, 13 January, said actor Deepika Padukone should get herself acquainted with socio-political issues in the country before taking any "big decisions" and should appoint people like him as her advisors, who will give her a "fair insight" into vital issues.

Padukone has been drawing flak from right wing leaders and trolls for expressing solidarity with the students on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in New Delhi who were protesting against the 5 January violence.

"Deepika's efficiency as an actor is a different ball game. However, she should first study social, political and cultural issues and understand more about our country. After acquiring this knowledge, she should take big decisions," Ramdev told reporters in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.