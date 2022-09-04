HAL-L&T Wins Rs 860-Crore Deal From NewSpace India To Build Five Rockets

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-L&T consortium has won a Rs 860 crore deal from NewSpace India Limited to build five rockets, marking industry's maiden foray into end-to-end production of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLVs).

The contract is for manufacturing five PSLV rockets, the versatile workhorse launch vehicle of India, sources told PTI.

After the techno-commercial evaluation of three bids, HAL-L&T consortium had emerged as the technically qualified and the L1 bidder to undertake end-to-end production of PSLV.

"We have now signed the service level agreement with the industry for production," an official of NSIL, a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Space (DoS) and commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), said.