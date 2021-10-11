Hindus Converting for Marriage for ‘Selfish Interests’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
While addressing RSS workers and their families, during an event in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, 10 October, said that Hindus who converted for marriage were committing a 'wrong' and that it was happening for 'small selfish interests'.
Bhagwat was quoted as saying, “How does conversion happen? How do our girls and boys embrace other religions? For small selfish interests, for marriage. It’s another matter that those who do it are wrong. But why aren’t we preparing our children?” Indian Express reported.
This also comes at a time when intolerance towards interfaith marriages has resulted in “love-jihad” laws, which claim to tackle the alleged conspiracy theory of 'Love Jihad', a proposition of right wing groups that Hindu women are being forcibly converted.
He added that Hindu families need to instill in children, “pride in our self, our religion, and respect for our praying traditions. If there are questions asked, answer them, don’t be confused”.
Bhagwat also mentioned how at RSS events, only men were present, and said, “The aim of RSS is to organise Hindu society. But when we organise RSS programmes, we see only men. Now if we want to organise the whole society, then it has to have 50 percent women,” he said.
Further, incorrectly, Bhagwat also claimed, “From 1st Century to the 17th century – before the Mughal loot of the country started – India was economically the most prosperous country in the world. That is why it was called the golden bird.”
Notably, Mughal Rule in India began in the early 16th century and continued till early 19th century.
The RSS chief also asked parents to keep a watch on what their children were watching on OTT platforms.
He was quoted as saying, “The OTT platforms show all kinds of things. What comes in the media is not with the perspective of what will be good for children and for our value system. We have to teach our children what to watch and what not to at home”, Indian Express reported.
While praising Indian family values, and claiming that there are forces trying to destroy them, Bhagwat said, “To keep people enslaved, West sent opium to China. The youth got addicted to opium and then the West ruled China. In our country too this is happening. When you see drug cases and where these drugs are coming from you will know where it is coming from and why. And who is benefiting from it.”
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
