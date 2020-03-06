‘Hinduphobia is Real in US’: Tulsi Gabbaard Stokes Controversy

Indian origin Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is in the eye of a storm after she said that 'Hinduphobia' is real in the US. Following the comment, Gabbard is facing criticism and has been asked to drop out of the Democratic Presidential race after being accused of ‘fascism’.

“Unfortunately, Hinduphobia is very real. I've experienced it directly in each of my campaigns for Congress & in this presidential race. Here's just one example of what Hindus face every day in our country. Sadly, our political leaders & media not only tolerate it, but foment it,” Gabbard had posted on Twitter.