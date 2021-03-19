‘Hindu Sentiments’: Gurugram Meat Shops to Not Open on Tuesdays

The Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) on Thursday, 18 March, passed a proposal to close all meat shops in the area on Tuesdays.

Further, as per media reports, the MCG also approved proposals to double the licence fee for meat shops from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Further, the penalty for running such shops illegally has now been hiked by 10 times, going from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.