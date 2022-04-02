'Stop Bullying India': Hindu Sena Pastes Posters Outside US Embassy in Delhi

The organisation's claim to fame is a birthday party, which they had organised for former American President Donald Trump. In 2016, four men associated with Hindu Sena had vandalised the office of Pakistan International Airlines, demanding an end to diplomatic talks between the two countries.

More recently, in September 2021, five members of the organisation were arrested for vandalising the residence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

In February 2022, Vishnu Gupta had offered legal aid to the two men accused of shooting at Owaisi's car in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.