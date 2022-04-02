'Stop Bullying India': Hindu Sena Pastes Posters Outside US Embassy in Delhi
"Unreliable Biden administration, stop bullying India. We don't need you," the poster reads.
The Delhi Police on Friday, 1 April, registered a case against 'unknown' persons for pasting posters outside the United States (US) embassy accusing the Biden administration of 'bullying' India.
"Unreliable Biden administration, stop bullying India. We don't need you. USA needs India against China. We are proud of our disciplined and brave Indian armed forces. Jai Jawan. Jai Bharat (sic)," the poster, which had a 'Hindu Sena' logo at the top, read.
"An FIR was filed under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property (DPDP) Act, 2007. Technical surveillance is underway to catch the culprit," said Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi.
Hindu Sena Claims Responsibility
In messages broadcast to journalists, Vishnu Gupta, the president of the Hindu Sena – a right-wing organisation – claimed responsibility for pasting the posters on the embassy signboard.
In the message, Gupta accused the Biden administration of having a "confused attitude towards India with American bots running anti-India and anti-Hindu campaigns whenever possible." He also claimed that the US was trying to topple the Imran Khan government in Pakistan because he tried to start a partnership with Russia after decades.
The organisation's claim to fame is a birthday party, which they had organised for former American President Donald Trump. In 2016, four men associated with Hindu Sena had vandalised the office of Pakistan International Airlines, demanding an end to diplomatic talks between the two countries.
More recently, in September 2021, five members of the organisation were arrested for vandalising the residence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
In February 2022, Vishnu Gupta had offered legal aid to the two men accused of shooting at Owaisi's car in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.
