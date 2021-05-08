‘Was Scared to Help’: Muslim-Christian Duo Cremate Hindu Man

When 46-year-old George heard from the deceased man’s family, the first person he called was a Hindu friend.

“I was scared that I will do something wrong and offend the community. These are such sensitive times. I wanted to be extra careful,” George said.

But his friend was unavailable. His mother had been ailing – and he did not want to take a chance stepping out with a young daughter at home as well.

Meanwhile, Khayoom had taken a lowdown of the rituals the family wanted performed. The rest of the day was spent researching Abhishek mantra, a religious prayer which the family wanted the duo to chant during the immersion. As per the Hindu rituals, the ashes should be immersed in a flowing stream, and not in still water.