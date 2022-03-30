Wall Painting By Hindu Jagran Manch Prohibits Non-Hindu Shops Near Unnao Temples
The wall painting in UP's Unnao urges one to pay attention to cleanliness and says 'Jaago Hindu Jaago'.
After Muslim vendors were prohibited from conducting businesses around temple premises in Karnataka, a wall painting by the Hindu Jagran Manch, a Hindu activist group affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has forbidden the setting up of non-Hindu shops around temples in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.
The wall painting urges one to pay attention to cleanliness, says 'Jaago Hindu Jaago (Wake up Hindus)'.
The chief of Unnao's Hindu Jagran Manch, Vimal Dwivedi, had recently given a memorandum to the district administration of Unnao, demanding the removal of all non-Hindu shops around the temple.
"A continuous campaign is being run to encourage safety and cleanliness. In the past, it has been seen that a madman entered the temple with a pistol, broke the donation box, and spread anarchy. There are such people sitting around our temples," Dwivedi stated.
'Ban Non-Hindu Shops Up To 200 Metres From All Unnao Temples': Hindu Jagran Manch
'Non-Hindu' people of a particular community seize spaces around temples, set up their shops during religious festivals, the Hindu Jagran Manch leader said.
"Antisocial elements gather around and pass inappropriate comments on the devotees and sisters who accompany us. Sometimes, there are incidents of looting too," he continued.
"We have demanded that no non-Hindu shop should be banned completely. They should just not be set up up to 200 meters from the temple is what we ask," Dwivedi added.
The development comes merely days after Muslim traders were refused stalls at Shivamogga's Kote Marikamba Jatra fair. This had come after leaders of the BJP, and right-wing groups Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, demanded that only Hindu shopkeepers be allowed to do business in the festival in Karnataka.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.