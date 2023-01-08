Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: Seven New Ministers Take Oath at Raj Bhavan

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, expanded his Cabinet on Sunday, 8 January, inducting seven new ministers, who were sworn in at Raj Bhavan in Shimla.

Who are the new ministers? Among those who took their oaths on Sunday were Vikramaditya Singh, the MLA of Rural Shimla and son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, and three-time Kasumpti MLA Anirudh Singh.