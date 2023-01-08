ADVERTISEMENT

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: Seven New Ministers Take Oath at Raj Bhavan

Among those who took oath was Vikramaditya Singh, Rural Shimla MLA & son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, expanded his Cabinet on Sunday, 8 January, inducting seven new ministers, who were sworn in at Raj Bhavan in Shimla.

Who are the new ministers? Among those who took their oaths on Sunday were Vikramaditya Singh, the MLA of Rural Shimla and son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, and three-time Kasumpti MLA Anirudh Singh.

Vikramaditya Singh's mother Pratibha Singh, the state Congress president, had lost to Sukhu in the chief ministerial race after the recently concluded Assembly elections.
Other ministers: Other ministers to be inducted were Anirudh Singh, Harshwardhan Chauhan (MLA from Shillai), Jagat Singh Negi (MLA from Kinnaur), Rohit Thakur (MLA from Jubbal Kotkhai), Chander Khmar, (MLA from Jawali), and Dhan Ram Shandil (MLA from Solan).

The newly inducted ministers of the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet.

(Photo: Himachal Congress/Twitter)

Why you must read on: According to PTI, there were 10 vacancies in the Cabinet – the total number of ministers in Himachal Pradesh, including the chief minister and deputy chief minister, cannot exceed 12.

And? Last month, Congress leader Sukhu, who was one of the most high-profile leaders in Himachal Pradesh's chief ministerial race, was sworn in as the 15th chief minister of the hill state. His deputy, Mukesh Agnihotri, also took the oath on the same day.

(With inputs from PTI.)

