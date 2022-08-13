Himachal Assembly Passes Bill Against Forced Mass Conversion with Voice Vote

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to ten years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement.

The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote.

The bill inserts the reference to "mass conversion", which is described as two or more people converting at the same time, in the 2019 Act, and proposes to increase the punishment for forced conversions to a maximum of ten years from seven years.