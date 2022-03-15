'High-Level Probe Ordered': Rajnath Addresses Misfiring of India's Missile in RS

Meanwhile, the United States on Monday said that there was no indication that the recent firing of a missile from India, which landed in Pakistan, was "anything other than an accident."

"We have no indication as you also heard from our Indian partners that this incident was anything other than an accident," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday.

On 11 March, India's Defence Ministry had claimed that the missile was "accidentally fired" after a technical malfunction during routine maintenance.