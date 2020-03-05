High Court’s ‘Kohinoor’ – Justice Muralidhar Given Grand Farewell

Justice Muralidhar on Thursday, 5 March, his last day at the Delhi High Court, sought to clarify some speculations surrounding his controversial transfer to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The transfer, which came after his comments in a Delhi High Court hearing on 26 February on the provocative speeches by BJP leaders, had created furore last month. On the evening of 26 February, the Ministry of Law and Justice notified his transfer to Chandigarh.