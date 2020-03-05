High Court’s ‘Kohinoor’ – Justice Muralidhar Given Grand Farewell
Justice Murlidhar Receives Grand Farewell on Thursday in Delhi High Court. (Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)

High Court’s ‘Kohinoor’ – Justice Muralidhar Given Grand Farewell

The Quint
India

Justice Muralidhar on Thursday, 5 March, his last day at the Delhi High Court, sought to clarify some speculations surrounding his controversial transfer to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The transfer, which came after his comments in a Delhi High Court hearing on 26 February on the provocative speeches by BJP leaders, had created furore last month. On the evening of 26 February, the Ministry of Law and Justice notified his transfer to Chandigarh.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Muralidhar clarified that he had been informed in advance of the Collegium’s decision to transfer him, and that he had accepted the transfer.

“On February 17, I received a letter from the Collegium informing me about the proposal to transfer me and sought my response. I acknowledged the letter. If I was to be transferred, I was fine with the Punjab & Haryana High Court, I had said.”
Justice S Muralidhar

He further added: “26 February was the longest working day in my career.” He had begun that day soon after midnight, conducting an urgent hearing on a petition to ensure ambulances and emergency services could access victims of the violence, and then later conducted a hearing into the plea asking for registration of FIRs, by activist Harsh Mander.

In the February 26 hearing, Justice Muralidhar had come down heavily on the police for not initiating action against some BJP leaders who had given hate speech ahead of the violence that rocked northeast Delhi, and instructed them to take a “conscious decision” on FIRs against Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and all those who had made provocative speeches within a day.

Justice Muralidhar will take oath as the judge of the Punjab & Haryana High Court on Friday, 6 March.

At his farewell function at the Delhi HC on Thursday, 5 March, senior judges and lawyers applauded as Justice Muralidhar and his family entered the Chief Justice's Court. The court saw the presence of many senior advocates such as Shanti Bhushan, HS Phoolka and former Chief Justice AP Shah.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya addressed the court and said, "arguing before Justice Muralidhar was not easy.. it sometimes took the last ounce of energy to persuade you. But it was always pleasurable.. whether we succeeded or not, you were also dignified and just."

The Secretary of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, Abhijat expressed his gratitude for Justice Muralidhar’s time at the court, and said that thankfully, the "Kohinoor" of the High Court would be "only going a few 100 kilometres away."

Justice Muralidhar also gave a speech to a packed audience in the main building of the court, which was thronged by lawyers who had practiced in the court.

“The future of law and courts are the subjects that I am interested in. The moment I conclude a case, reverse a wrong conviction, the cry for justice is loud in every roster of every judge.”
Justice Muralidhar

When the Chief Justice of the Delhi HC, DN Patel ended his speech thanking Justice Muralidhar for his service, the lawyers and Judges present there gave a standing ovation to him. Justice Muralidhar, for his part, reminded everyone of the importance of truth to justice.

“When justice has to triumph, it will triumph ... Be with the truth, justice will be done.”
Justice Muralidhar

