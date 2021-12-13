High Court Issues Stay on Land Acquisition for Parsa Coal Block In Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh High Court while hearing a petition filed by the residents of Hasdeo Aranya, challenging the land acquisitions for Parsa coal block on Monday, 13 December, issued a stay order on the process.

The high court bench headed by Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N K Chandravanshi ordered to maintain the status quo on the land acquisition process for Parsa coal block falling in Surguja and Surajpur districts.