High Court Issues Stay on Land Acquisition for Parsa Coal Block In Chhattisgarh
Parsa Coal block in Chhattisgarh has been allotted to the RRVUNL and its MDO is Adani.
Chhattisgarh High Court while hearing a petition filed by the residents of Hasdeo Aranya, challenging the land acquisitions for Parsa coal block on Monday, 13 December, issued a stay order on the process.
The high court bench headed by Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N K Chandravanshi ordered to maintain the status quo on the land acquisition process for Parsa coal block falling in Surguja and Surajpur districts.
The five petitioners who challenged the land acquisition are residents of Hariharpur, Salhi, and Fatehpur villages facing displacement. Approximately 1,250 hectares of land is to be acquired for the proposed Parsa coal block, of which one-third of the land is inhabited by the tribals and the rest falls under the forests of Hasdeo Aranya, one of central India’s largest tracts of unfragmented forests.
The Hasdeo Aranya region hosts rich biodiversity and is a major habitat cum migratory corridor for Elephants and Tigers.
The petition filed by Mangal Sai, Thakur Ram, and three others challenged the process of land acquisition for Parsa coal block, carried out by invoking the Coal Bearing Act 1957 (CBA).
The court ordered a stay on the land acquisitions as the central government failed to respond within the deadline. The court had earlier ordered both state and central government in its final hearing on 27 October to respond within six weeks.
WHAT HAVE THE PETITIONERS' LAWYERS SAID?
The lawyers on behalf of the petitioners argued that CBA has been used only for acquiring the land for projects of SECL and companies owned by the Central govt. However, this time it is being used to acquire land for RRVUNL, which has already signed a deal with Adani, making it the Mine Developer and Operator of the Parsa coal block. This land acquisition is benefitting a private company hence the CBA can’t be used.
“Right from the acquisition to the operation to the closure of mine after its lifetime of 30 years it’s the PKCL/RCL a Private Company owned and controlled by AEL, which will be using the land and reap the benefits of such land acquisition. Such an arrangement is impermissible under the scheme of the CB Act 1957, which has been invoked by the respondents to acquire lands.”The petition
“Not invoking the Right to Fair Compensation And Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation And Resettlement Act, (RECTLARR act 2013) for land acquisition is draconian and deprives many rights to the land oustees of the scheduled area,” the petition further read.
Notably, hundreds of tribals marched to the state capital, Raipur, on 13 October, and met with the governor seeking relief against the ongoing land acquisition and irregularities including the instances of fake Gram Sabhas. Followed by which the governor sent a compilation of such complaints to the Congress govt.
