Heritage Buildings Won’t Be Touched in Central Vista Project: Govt

Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday, 31 May, said that heritage, iconic, and cultural buildings will remain as they are, and none of these buildings will be touched during the construction work under the Central Vista project in the national capital.

While addressing the media, the Minister said that two projects are currently under implementation – the new Parliament building and the Central Vista Avenue.

"None of the historic, iconic and cultural buildings will be touched and a decision on these projects was taken before the pandemic. The total cost of the project is estimated around Rs 1,300 crore. We want to finish the new Parliament building by 2022 to mark 75 years of independence," Puri said.