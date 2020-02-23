Here’s What Ahmedabad Looks Like Ahead of Trump’s Visit

As Ahmedabad gears up for US President Donald Trump's first visit to India, The Quint’s Executive Editor Neeraj Gupta reached the city to gauge the mood and the preparations that are taking place from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport till the Motera Stadium.

A joint roadshow by Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take place on this route. It's speculated that there will be around one lakh people attending the roadshow.