Here’s What Ahmedabad Looks Like Ahead of Trump’s Visit
As Ahmedabad gears up for US President Donald Trump's first visit to India, The Quint’s Executive Editor Neeraj Gupta reached the city to gauge the mood and the preparations that are taking place from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport till the Motera Stadium.
A joint roadshow by Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take place on this route. It's speculated that there will be around one lakh people attending the roadshow.
Following this, both of them will reach the Motera Stadium for the 'Namaste Trump event' where they will address a mammoth crowd.
Security Beefed Up on Airport-Stadium Route
The Ahmedabad police had earlier stated that for the roadshow and the 'Namaste Trump' event, there will be around 25 senior IPS officers, apart from the 10,000 security personnel.
The police officials had also stated that if they spot any suspicious drone in the area, police will resort to anti-drone technology. Moreover, NSG's anti-sniper team will also be put in place at certain locations.
On Trump's Visit to Sabarmati Ashram
According to Ashish Bhatia, Ahmedadab's police commisioner, the US president will also make a stop at Sabarmati Ashram. Sources have stated that his whole family, including wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, will visit Sabarmati Ashram along with him.
The Sabarmati Ashram, also known as 'Gandhi Ashram' as this is where Mahatama Gandhi lived from 1919 to 1930, as also witnessed the presence of world leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in recent years.
