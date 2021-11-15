'Henchmen Being Empowered': Cong Slams BJP Govt Over Tenures of CBI, ED Chiefs

Reacting to the Narendra Modi government's promulgation of ordinances seeking to extend the tenures of Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate chiefs, Congress party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Modi administration uses the two agencies 'as henchmen to usurp power and destabilise elected government'.

Currently, the tenure of directors of both central investigation agencies is two years, and as per the ordinance introduced on Sunday, 14 November, they can get an extension of three years, making their tenure up to five years.