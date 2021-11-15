'Henchmen Being Empowered': Cong Slams BJP Govt Over Tenures of CBI, ED Chiefs
As per the ordinance introduced on Sunday, the chiefs can have a maximum tenure of up to five years.
Reacting to the Narendra Modi government's promulgation of ordinances seeking to extend the tenures of Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate chiefs, Congress party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Modi administration uses the two agencies 'as henchmen to usurp power and destabilise elected government'.
Currently, the tenure of directors of both central investigation agencies is two years, and as per the ordinance introduced on Sunday, 14 November, they can get an extension of three years, making their tenure up to five years.
"Now, these henchmen are being empowered and rewarded with 5 years tenure, so that malicious prosecution is used to silence dissenting voices," Surjewala tweeted on Sunday.
He added that CBI, ED raids on Opposition leaders have become a norm.
Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson and former Union Minister Manish Tewari expressed that the ordinances "go against Spirit of Jain Hawala judgment that gave stability of tenure to Director CBI and ED to insulate them from political interference".
In a Twitter thread, the leader went on to question why the government is seeking this extension in the first place. "Are there no competent officers left in the country?" he asked.
Another Congress member, Abhishek Manu Singhvi wrote, "Double whammy, 5 year tenures for misused agency heads. Ordinance Raj, the favourite route of the Modi govt, bypasses parliamentary scrutiny 14 days before Parliament meets. Extensions per se frowned upon by Apex Court."
Ahead of Parliament convening for the Winter Session, President Ram Nath Kovind is empowered to grant approval to the the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance citing that it is necessary for him to take immediate action, without a parliamentary discussion.
This also comes days ahead of the retirement of incumbent Enforcement Directorate chief S K Mishra.
CPM, TMC Decry the Ordinances
Reacting to the developments, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter and said:
Echoing the sentiment of most of the Opposition, TMC leader Derek O’Brien stated that this was a "BRAZEN SHAMELESS slaughter of democracy".
