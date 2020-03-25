‘Help, Over 60 Million MSMEs At Risk’: Trade Body’s Plea to Centre

The All India Manufacturers Organisation (AIMO), an apex trade body that focuses on the interests of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) of the country, has sought urgent steps from the Modi government to relieve the sector of the enormous adverse economic fallout it faces due to the coronavirus crisis.

In a strong statement released on Wednesday, 25 March, AIMO asserted that if the right support were not provided to save MSMEs at this time, “the lockdown could well turn into a Shutdown India” for the sector.