Heavy Traffic at Delhi-Gurgaon Border Amid Farmer Protests

Thousands of commuters travelling to Delhi from other states remain stranded on the National Highway 44 on Friday, 27 November, due to the blockade of roads by the Haryana Police who have barricaded a 15-km stretch in Karnal to stop the farmers from dissenting against the three contentious farmer laws passed by the Centre.

The police has deployed riot control personnel, the CRPF and have parked trucks with construction material on a bridge near the Karna lake to Taraori town on the National Highway 44 which connects Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir with Delhi. They are diverting the traffic to link roads from Ramba-Indri -Karnal road, reported Hindustan Times.