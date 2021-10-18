‘Red Alert’ Issued for Uttarakhand, Badrinath Yatra Halted Due to Heavy Rains

All devotees undertaking the Char Dham Yatra have been asked to postpone it by a day or two in view of the heavy rains in Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday, 17 October, assured people that all arrangements have been made and alerts issued to take care of any emergency situation. The chief minister further directed the police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other personnel concerned to be on high alert.

Visitors to the Badrinath temple have been requested to stay at safe locations at Joshimath and Pandukeshwar until weather conditions improve.

Around 20,000 pilgrims visited the Kedarnath temple on Saturday, the highest number this season. Police said around 15,000 were sent back to Gaurikund on Sunday.