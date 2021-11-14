Heavy Rains Lash Kerala; IMD Issues Red Alert for 3 Districts

While the weather agency had predicted extremely heavy rains for Thiruvananthapuram, very heavy rainfall was forecast for Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts, as per news agency PTI.

The incessant showers have left many regions in the state, including its capital city Thiruvananthapuram, inundated.

The state has also set up some relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram after the waterlogging of low-lying areas, as per news agency IANS.