Hyderabad: Heavy Rains Throws Life Out of Gear

Heavy rain in Hyderabad on the evening of Friday, 8 October, threw life out of gear leading to vehicles being sum. The sudden unexpected rain led to traffic jams in several parts of the city as the roads were flooded, and drivers found it hard to wade through water. Chintalkunta in the city was the most severely affected. The highway near Chintakunta was inundated, stalling the traffic between LB Nagar and Hayatnagar for a long time.

A man riding a bike accidentally fell into the drainage along with his vehicle at Chintalkunta. However, he was promptly rescued. Abandoning the bike, he left the spot. Around 11 pm, police officials and others recovered the bike from the drainage using ropes. The man suffered minor injuries, authorities said. Police suspect that the man lost control over the bike due to the overflowing water on the road.