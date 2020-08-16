Heavy Rains Trigger Floods in Telangana; Chopper Rescues Farmers

Heavy rains have triggered a flood-like situation in some parts of Telangana, with state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directing officials to be on alert, news agency IANS reported on Sunday, 16 August.

Flooding has also been reported in state capital Hyderabad, with the state expected to receive more rainfall for three more days, reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, fourteen farmers, who were stuck in floodwaters, were rescued by a helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, the IANS report said.