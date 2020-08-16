Heavy Rains Trigger Floods in Telangana; Chopper Rescues Farmers
Flooding has also been reported in Hyderabad, with the state expected to receive more rainfall for three more days.
Heavy rains have triggered a flood-like situation in some parts of Telangana, with state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directing officials to be on alert, news agency IANS reported on Sunday, 16 August.
Flooding has also been reported in state capital Hyderabad, with the state expected to receive more rainfall for three more days, reported NDTV.
Meanwhile, fourteen farmers, who were stuck in floodwaters, were rescued by a helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, the IANS report said.
CM Reviews Situation
CM KCR reviewed the situation in the state at a high-level meeting, asking officials to set up two control rooms in Hyderabad, with two helicopters kept ready for rescue operations, the report added.
Concerns have also been raised over tanks being breached after heavy rainfall, with the situation in the districts of Karimnagar and Warangal being of particular worry.
Heavy rainfall and flooding has affected many parts of India this monsoon season, with the situation having been particularly dire in the states of Bihar, Assam and Kerala.
(With inputs from IANS and NDTV)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.