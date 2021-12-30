Unpredictable Heavy Rains Lash Chennai, Expected to Continue for 3 Days

Heavy unpredictable spell of rains lashed several parts of Chennai on Thursday afternoon, with many low-lying areas getting waterlogged.

The Regional Meteorological Centre had forecast heavy rains with thunderstorms are likely in several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, 30 December.

S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology said, “The interaction of the easterly winds at the lower level and westerly winds at upper level has brought rains to the city. We had given a forecast that city will get rain. The rains in the city will continue till 3 January.”



Several areas in Chennai like Royapettah, Nungambakkam, MRC Nagar, Adyar, and T Nagar have recorded rainfall of 100mm and more. Warnings have been issued to the coastal areas in Chennai, like Mandaveli, Foreshore Estate. By 3 pm, MRC Nagar had received the maximum of 13 cm, Nungambakkam receiving 12 cm of rain, and YMCA Nandanam 8 cm.

