Unpredictable Heavy Rains Lash Chennai, Expected to Continue for 3 Days
Traffic snarls were reported in many parts of the city with roads flooded within hours of heavy downpour.
Heavy unpredictable spell of rains lashed several parts of Chennai on Thursday afternoon, with many low-lying areas getting waterlogged.
The Regional Meteorological Centre had forecast heavy rains with thunderstorms are likely in several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, 30 December.
S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology said, “The interaction of the easterly winds at the lower level and westerly winds at upper level has brought rains to the city. We had given a forecast that city will get rain. The rains in the city will continue till 3 January.”
Several areas in Chennai like Royapettah, Nungambakkam, MRC Nagar, Adyar, and T Nagar have recorded rainfall of 100mm and more. Warnings have been issued to the coastal areas in Chennai, like Mandaveli, Foreshore Estate. By 3 pm, MRC Nagar had received the maximum of 13 cm, Nungambakkam receiving 12 cm of rain, and YMCA Nandanam 8 cm.
"We are receiving easterly wind over the Bay of Bengal, when it converges along the coast the city is expected to receive rains, and also coastal districts and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area is likely to witness light to moderate showers for the next two days,” Dr B Geetha (Scientist D), Cyclone Warning Research Center, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai said.
Heavy rains is likely to play spoilsport for New Year celebrations as weathermen have forecast moderate showers over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Friday, 31 December.
Weather experts have said that with the recent spell of rains, this year 2021 has surpassed 2015 in terms of annual rainfall. 2021 is officially the third wettest year of all time after 2005 and 1996.
Weather blogger Pradeep John said Mylapore crossed 200 mm of rainfall on Thursday. "One of the craziest spells of a lifetime. Chennai City (Nunga) beats 2015 annual rainfall," he tweeted.
"The annual rainfall of 2015 is overtaken by 2021. The year 2021 is the third wettest year of all time, after 2005 and 1996," he said.
