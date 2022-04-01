Heatwave Conditions to Continue Across Parts of Delhi From 3-7 April: IMD

Heatwave conditions are expected to continue across parts of Delhi from 3-7 April, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The maximum temperature in Delhi is also likely to increase to around 42 degrees Celsius by 6 April.

The IMD has also predicted strong winds in the National Capital on Friday, 1 April, with the maximum temperature likely to drop to 39 degrees from 39.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.