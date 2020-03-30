‘Overzealous’: Health Min on Spraying Chemical on Migrants in UP

The incident, caught on video and shared on social media, took place at Bareilly's Satellite bus station on Sunday.

A state government official has argued that such spraying of people is permitted internationally. But the authorities did not follow the right procedure, he said.

However, a fire brigade official said the migrants were sprayed with a solution containing sodium hypochlorite. It is often used to keep swimming pools sanitised.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal, while responding to a question regarding the incident during a press conference, said the district magistrate concerned has already clarified that it was some overzealous employees who did something which was not required.