Do Not Label Any Community or Area for Spread of COVID-19: Govt

The government on Wednesday, 8 April, issued an advisory to address the social stigma associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, urging people not to label any community or area for the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The advisory comes following a spurt in coronavirus cases after a Tablighi Jamaat congregation at the group's headquarters in Nizamuddin here, and instances of people, especially on social media, blaming the Muslim community for the spread if disease.

Public health emergencies during an outbreak of communicable diseases may cause fear and anxiety leading to prejudices against people and communities, social isolation and stigma, said the government advisory posted on the health ministry website.

Such behaviour may culminate into increased hostility, chaos and unnecessary social disruptions, the advisory said.