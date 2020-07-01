He Saved Lives: Activists Want Charges Against Al Hind Doc Dropped
The letter says charges against Dr Anwar are “unwarranted, fallacious and defamatory.”
Over 100 health workers and activists have written a letter demanding that all charges be dropped against the proprietor of Al Hind Hospital, Dr MA Anwar, who has been chargesheeted by the Delhi Police over allegations of inciting violence in Northeast Delhi.
In February this year, when large-scale violence broke out in Northeast Delhi, several people had walked into Dr Anwar’s 15-bedded hospital in Jafrabad, where they were treated for injuries free of cost.
The Delhi Police says that Dr Anwar had organised a protest at Farooqia Masjid, which they say later turned violent. The chargesheet in which Dr Anwar has been named pertains to the murder of Dilbar Negi, a 20-year-old waiter at the Anil Sweets shop in Shiv Vihar.
Stating that the allegations against Dr Anwar are “unwarranted, fallacious and defamatory,” the letter asks the police to refrain from “harassment and intimidation and that no arrest be made on the basis of prejudiced and unwarranted allegations and investigation.”
According to the letter, “Dr Anwar as a medical professional, followed the code of medical ethics, and treated every person who was injured in the riots and who approached his hospital with empathy and diligence.”
While the riots were underway, Dr Anwar had approached the Delhi High Court asking the Delhi Police to allow movements of critical patients to a different hospital. In a midnight hearing, Justice S Muralidhar had asked the police to make necessary arrangements for movement of patients.
Further, the letter said “that the state authorities must instead acknowledge the evidence of the large-scale physical and psychological trauma caused to residents as a consequence of the targeted violence and the care and support extended by the hospital and the commitment of Dr Anwar.”
