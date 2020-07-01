He Saved Lives: Activists Want Charges Against Al Hind Doc Dropped

The Delhi Police says that Dr Anwar had organised a protest at Farooqia Masjid, which they say later turned violent. The chargesheet in which Dr Anwar has been named pertains to the murder of Dilbar Negi, a 20-year-old waiter at the Anil Sweets shop in Shiv Vihar.

Stating that the allegations against Dr Anwar are “unwarranted, fallacious and defamatory,” the letter asks the police to refrain from “harassment and intimidation and that no arrest be made on the basis of prejudiced and unwarranted allegations and investigation.”

According to the letter, “Dr Anwar as a medical professional, followed the code of medical ethics, and treated every person who was injured in the riots and who approached his hospital with empathy and diligence.”