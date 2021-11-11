'He Brainwashed Her': Killed Wrestler Nisha Dahiya's Father on Accused Coach

After the deceased wrestler Nisha Dahiya's mother has alleged that the accused coach Pawan had molested her daughter, her father, Dayanand Dahiya has alleged that he had also repeatedly harassed and brainwashed her.

"Nisha was going to Wrestling Academy for the last 3 years where coach Pawan had brainwashed her. The coach showed her dreams of winning medals in the Olympics. I tried to get Nisha admitted in some other academy many times, but she did not listen to me," he stated.

He added that he had warned Pawan over the matter several times, threatening to complain to the police.