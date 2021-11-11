'He Brainwashed Her': Killed Wrestler Nisha Dahiya's Father on Accused Coach
After the double murder, a panchayat was convened in the village by the representatives of Dahiya Khap.
After the deceased wrestler Nisha Dahiya's mother has alleged that the accused coach Pawan had molested her daughter, her father, Dayanand Dahiya has alleged that he had also repeatedly harassed and brainwashed her.
"Nisha was going to Wrestling Academy for the last 3 years where coach Pawan had brainwashed her. The coach showed her dreams of winning medals in the Olympics. I tried to get Nisha admitted in some other academy many times, but she did not listen to me," he stated.
He added that he had warned Pawan over the matter several times, threatening to complain to the police.
On Wednesday, Nisha and her brother were shot dead by unknown assailants at Sunil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonepat's Halalpur, Haryana. Nisha's mother, who was also shot and gravely inured, was later admitted to PGI, Rohtak.
Local Panchayat Convened
After the double murder, a panchayat was convened in the village by the representatives of Dahiya Khap and the villagers.
In view of the prevailing tension in the village, the police have tightened the security arrangements. Meanwhile, the police tightened security around the village and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on the accused and also took several people into custody.
The police also shared information with the local panchayat, and an investigation into the cause of the murder is still underway.
The bodies was reportedly handed over to the family after the post-mortem on Thursday, after 4 bullets were recovered from Nisha's body and 3 bullets were recovered from her brother, Suraj's body.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.