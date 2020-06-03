The World Health Organisation on Wednesday, 3 June, said that the hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials will resume, days after the organisation said it was putting its solidarity trial on HCQ and chloroquine on temporary 'pause' to review its benefits and harms, news agency AFP reported."The executive group of the Solidarity Trial representing ten of the participating countries met on Saturday and has agreed to review a comprehensive analysis and critical appraisal of all evidence available globally. The review will consider data collected so far in the Solidarity Trials and, in particular robust randomised available data, to adequately evaluate the potential benefits and harms from this drug," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said on 25 May.He had said that the safety data will be reviewed by the Data Safety Monitoring Board. "The other arms of the trail are continuing." We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.