HC Seeks Reply of Google, FB on Removal of Cow Videos Plea by Amul
Amul, in its suit, has sought the removal of the videos, claiming it was uploaded with an intention to target them.
The Delhi High Court has sought the response of Google and Facebook on a plea by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Limited which sells diary products under the well-known trademark of Amul. The plea sought the removal of videos alleged to be "cruel to cows", reported PTI.
Justice Mukta Gupta has refrained from passing any interim order about the two videos posted on YouTube and Facebook called, “Unholy Cattle of India: Exposing Cruelty in the Indian Dairy Industry”, instead, issued notices to the social media giants and the user, Nitin Jain, who uploaded the video directing a response to the plea, reported PTI.
The court has directed a response from the defendant who uploaded the video about why the members were indulging in cruelty to cows and the reason behind the use of the Amul mascot. The suit has contended that the videos uploaded by defendant Nitin Jain “were slanderous and disparaged and denigrated the Amul brand and trademark”, reported PTI.
In response, Jain’s lawyers – senior advocate Raj Panjwani and advocates Supriya Juneja and Priyanka Bangari – told the HC that the Amul trademark was not used for any commercial purposes and the video has been in public domain since 2018.
“Along with the reply affidavit, the defendant 1 (Jain) will also state whether it obtains any profits out of the videos uploaded and if yes, the statement of accounts thereof,” the court said, reported PTI.
With this order, the court has listed the matter for hearing on 15 January 2021.
(With inputs from PTI)
